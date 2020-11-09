Robbers ‘loot’ Rs 20 million cash from Karachi house

KARACHI: In yet another robbery in the city, a man on Monday claimed that robbers have looted Rs 20 million cash present at his house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city, ARY NEWS reported.

A case has been registered by a complainant named Khalid Nawaz at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, who claimed that he runs a business and was busy in a construction work in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city when the incident occurred.

Narrating the incident, the complainant said that he had put Rs 20 million at a cabin in the bedroom of his Gulshan-e-Iqbal residence and used it to pay the labour working on his construction site.

On the day of the incident, I was conveyed by a gatekeeper of the house regarding the robbery, he said adding that he immediately rushed to the house and checked the safe, where he had dumped the money.

“The robbers went away with not only the cash but also the CCTV footage of cameras installed at the house,” he said.

Read More: Suspects in ‘year’s biggest robbery’ case held in Karachi

The complainant said that the guard informed him that someone honked the horn at the gate late in the night and he opened the door considering that the owner was at the other side.

“Three people in a car barged into the house and tortured the guard,” he said while quoting the security guard adding that the witness could identify the accused if brought before him.

The police have registered the case and started a probe into the matter.

