Robbers plunder over one million cash in Karachi bank heist

KARACHI: Four armed men plundered a local bank here in a daylight robbery on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Four armed men entered a branch of a bank at the New Karachi’s Do-Minute Chowrangi and made the bank staff and security personnel hostage. The accused injured two security guards with rifle blows when they resisted the robbers.

They plundered around 10,35,000 rupees cash from the bank and fled from the scene.

After the robbery incident, local police officers reached the crime scene with a heavy contingent of police. Police officials questioned the bank staff and asked the details of the incident.

The police officials also summoned the crime scene unit of the department to the bank.

Sindh Police chief Mushtaq Mahar has taken notice of the bank robbery incident and called an immediate report from the DIG Police West district and the DIG CIA.

Some top officials of the Rangers also reached the bank and questioned the bank staff about the crime incident.

“In a video of the incident, the robbers could be seen firing with weapons and fleeing from the scene after the crime”.

