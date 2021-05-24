Men wanted in over 400 robbery bids in Karachi arrested  

KARACHI: Four members of the mugging gang involved in over 400 robbery bids in the city have been arrested by Rangers and police in a joint raid from Gulshan-e-Maymar neighbourhood on Monday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a Rangers spokesman, the personnel of the law enforcement authorities (LEAs) carried out a raid in Gulshan-e-Maymar to arrest four members of a gang wanted for its snatching bids.

“The arrested suspects have confessed to committing mugging bids since 2016 and are involved in over 400 criminal acts,” the spokesman said.

He said that the suspects used to loot cashiers with supply vehicles, and milk sellers and had mostly carried out their activities in New Karachi, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Super Highway.

“They have looted over 50 vehicles of salesman,” the Rangers official said adding that raids were also carried out to arrest their other accomplices.

The official further asked the public to identify such suspects around them as identities of those conveying such details will be kept secret.

Read More: Police release ‘robbers’ arrested from Karachi ATM after suspicion cleared

The LEAs in Karachi have previously carried out successful raids to arrest suspects wanted in robbery bids in the city. In a somewhat similar incident recently, the city district police in a major success recovered large amount of cash plundered from a trader in Lyari.

The police arrested two accused from Lyari’s Mirza Adam Khan road and recovered 5.7 million rupees looted from a trader Sajjad, SSP City Sarfaraz Nawaz said in a statement.

“The trader had sold his apartment in 5.9 million rupees and was returning back to home when the accused robbed cash from him,” SSP City said.

The accused had also injured the victim over his resistance to robbery, Sarfaraz Nawaz said. Two robbers have been identified as Piyar Ali and Rashid, the police officer said.

Comments

comments