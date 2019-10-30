ISLAMABAD: Cuban Vice President Roberto Morales Ojeda along with his delegation arrived in Foreign Ministry during his visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The delegation led by Cuba’s VP Ojeda was received by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Roberto Morales Ojeda, during his meeting Shah Mehmood Qureshi, discussed Pakistan-Cuba bilateral relations, Kashmir situation and other matters of mutual interests.

Both sides agreed on the promotion of bilateral cooperation in pharmaceuticals, medicine and biotechnology in the meeting.

The foreign minister said that Islamabad values ties with Havana as the country has always supported Pakistan in a tough time. Qureshi highlighted that the Indian step for the illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir created risks to the regional peace.

He said that the Indian occupation forces are continuing grave violations of human rights in the occupied Kashmir and the international community must play its role to end inhumane restrictions in the occupied valley amid the curfew continued since 87 days.

