Rohri accident: Train driver among four suspended

KARACHI: After finding them guilty of negligence, the Pakistan Railways (PR) on Wednesday placed four of its officially under suspension in the wake of the March 7 accident that had left one passenger killed and 30 others wounded near Rohri station, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the PR, the driver, assistant driver of Lahore-bound Karachi Express and two other officers have been suspended over their alleged negligence that resulted in the death of a passenger and injuries to 30 others.

An inquiry committee, after its investigations, held the officials responsible for the accident, read the notification. Train driver Abdul Sattar, assistant driver Amir Hussain, DEN Mudassar Shah Afridi and AEN Piran Ditta were suspended.

Read More: One dead, 30 injured as passenger train derails near Rohri

Earlier on March 7, a woman passenger had been killed while 30 other passengers got injured after nine bogies of Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed near Rohri in the wee hours of Sunday.

On getting information, rescue teams had reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

Sources at the Civil Hospital Rohri had relayed that 23 injured were brought to the health facility, eleven of whom were discharged after being given first aid while two are under treatment.

Comments

comments