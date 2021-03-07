Rohri train accident: Laborers cut railway tracks with hand cutter

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Railways (PR) authorities failed to provide the latest machinery for the rescue and relief operation near Sangi railway station, where nine bogies of the Lahore-bound Karachi Express derailed.

Even in this era of modern technology, the labourers are trying to cut the damaged railway tracks with manual hand cutter. It has been nearly 12 hours since the up and down railway traffic remain suspended due to the incident.

A woman passenger was killed while 30 other passengers got injured after nine bogies of Karachi Express derailed near Rohri in wee hours of Sunday.

Sources at the Civil Hospital Rohri relayed that 23 injured were brought to the health facility, eleven of whom were discharged after being given first aid while two are under treatment.

Railway officials said the train derailed due to old, rundown tracks, suspending rail traffic on the up-track. Six to eight trains were stopped at different stations after the accident, they added.

