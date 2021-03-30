A Florida man has set a new Guinness World Record by watching Avengers: Endgame in movie theatres 191 times after breaking the previous world record of NemRaps who watched Avengers: Infinity War, 103 times.

Romiro Alanis of Riverview set the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film nearly 200 times after the former record-holder, NemRaps, who watched the previous film in the franchise 103 times.

Alanis told Guinness that movies teach the people deep messages about life, culture and society, adding that superhero films, in particular, teach audiences about ‘helping people and those in need, which I’m very passionate about.’

The record-holder said that people can change someone’s life with acts of kindness although they might not have superpowers. He detailed that it took 90 days, ending on July 29 – 2019, to complete the record count of watching the movie.

He said that the most difficult part about the attempt was giving up my social life with his family, the gym and managing the work hours and screening times at the theatres.

Romiro Alanis said it took time for Guinness to process his application and go over his submitted evidence, which included photos and ticket stubs.

He finally received word this month that he was an official record-holder.

The Florida man expressed happiness for getting the Guinness World Record hat and said, ‘It would be an honor to be there with many other famous title holders, but most importantly it would make all sacrifices, love and effort I gave to be paid off bringing a big smile on my face.’

