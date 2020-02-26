Roof collapse of madrassah kills three, injures five in Lahore

LAHORE: At least three persons lost their lives and five others wounded when the roof of a madrassah collapsed in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad and 23-year-old Nadeem.

Rescue officials rushed to the scene immediately and shifted the affected people to a nearby hospital.

Rescue sources told media that the incident occurred due to digging land inside the seminary.

Earlier on February 14, three labourers had died and four others were injured when an under-construction building situated in Shafiqabad, Lahore, collapsed.

As per rescue sources, three labourers working at the under-construction building lost their lives under the debris of the building and four others sustained wounds.

Getting the information about the incident, the rescue teams reached the spot and recovered two injured labourers from the wreckage of the collapsed building and rushed them to the hospital.

