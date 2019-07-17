Roof collapse kills seven members of a family in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: Seven members of a family were killed when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Sheikhupura due to heavy rains, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, a roof of a house collapsed in Kot Abdul Malik due to heavy monsoon rain, trapping seven persons of a family under the debris.

Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the rubble.

The bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility.

The dead children were identified

The deceased were identified Baitullah, 5, Abdullah, 7, Alisha, 7 and 10-year-old Muqaddas.

In another incident of the same nature, that took place on April 18, in Charsadda had claimed lives of three members of a family and injuries to three when the roof of their house caved-in due to heavy rain in Behram Deri, an area of district Charsadda.

According to details, the roof of the house collapsed due to heavy downpour in the area, resulting in death of three including husband, wife and their daughter, while three of their kids also sustained injuries in the incident.

The rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to the hospital for medical treatment.

