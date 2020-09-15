Roshan Ali Sheikh seeks bail in illegal land allotment case

KARACHI: Former secretary local government Roshan Ali Sheikh has filed a bail petition in the Sindh High Court in illegal land allotment case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the month of August over his alleged involvement in illegal land allotment case.

The Sindh High Court has served notices to the NAB and directed the investigation officer to appear before the court on next hearing on October 6.

Roshan Ali Sheikh was arrested after the Sindh High Court had rejected the bail pleas of Sindh LG secretary and nine others in an illegal land allotment case.

Roshan Sheikh and others were accused of allotting 265-acres of land illegally to small cottage industry in Landhi area. KMC and Board of Revenue officials connived together to allot 265 acres of land illegally, according to NAB.

