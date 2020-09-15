Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Roshan Ali Sheikh seeks bail in illegal land allotment case

roshan ali sheikh bail

KARACHI: Former secretary local government Roshan Ali Sheikh has filed a bail petition in the Sindh High Court in illegal land allotment case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the month of August over his alleged involvement in illegal land allotment case.

The Sindh High Court has served notices to the NAB  and directed the investigation officer to appear before the court on next hearing on October 6.

Roshan Ali Sheikh was arrested after the Sindh High Court had rejected the bail pleas of Sindh LG secretary and nine others in an illegal land allotment case.

Read more: Land allotment case: CJ SHC censures NAB director for ‘lack of information’

Roshan Sheikh and others were accused of allotting 265-acres of land illegally to small cottage industry in Landhi area. KMC and Board of Revenue officials connived together to allot 265 acres of land illegally, according to NAB.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

Trophy hunting of trout in Kaghan Valley on the cards

Pakistan

PAF training aircraft crashes in Rawalpindi, no causalities reported

Pakistan

Federal cabinet meets today to discuss 16-point agenda

Pakistan

Pakistan reports 404 new coronavirus cases, six die in past 24 hours


ARY NEWS URDU