Rotary Ulema workshop held in Karachi

KARACHI: A Rotary Ulema workshop was held at All Pakistan Memon Federation (APMF) auditorium in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, former federal minister and Rotary Ulema Committee Chair Haji Hanif Tayyab presided over the workshop.

The Ulema workshop was held on 31st of December in collaboration with Trustee/ National Chair Aziz Memon.

APMF President Hanif Motlani, Dr. Altaf Bosan, Fayyaz Abbasi, Dr. Akram Sultan, Dr. Ahmed Ali Shaikh, Dr. Muhammad Amir, Abid Hussain and others were present in the workshop.

