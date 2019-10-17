LAHORE: As the Cambridges are in Lahore, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presented souvenirs to Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton upon their arrival on Thursday.

The governor gifted a painting and a traditional artifact made of olive wood to the Duke of Cambridge while the CM Punjab presented a shawl to the Duchess.

The Royal pair also held a brief meeting with Governor Sarwar and CM Buzdar in the airport lounge.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said: “Pakistan and UK are moving ahead together in the journey of progress and prosperity.” He added that the Royal visit will further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Later, the Royal couple visited SOS Village in Lahore where the administration of the organization briefed them about various aspects of their non-governmental welfare organization.

Earlier today, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other high dignitaries received the Royal couple warmly on arrival at the Lahore airport.

Comments

comments