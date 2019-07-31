Rs 1 billion granted as ‘Roti subsidy’ on gas for small bakers

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) joined heads today over the increase in prices of roti (flatbread) in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Committee decided that a subsidy worth rupees 1 billion would be awarded to small bakers on gas consumption used to bake the dough.

While gas prices for small bakers have also been reverted to what they were on June 30, 2019.

It is being hoped that the subsidy will aid in reducing the price of the roti to come back to what they were before the price hike.

Commercial bakers and Resturants cannot be facilitated by the subsidy, the ECC decided.

The ECC also decided to impose a 10% tax and duty on cotton export within the country.

The ECC in a meeting on July 17 reviewed the overall economic situation of the country.

The ECC session also considering continuing wheat export or impose a ban on it.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of National Food Security and Research had recommended imposing a ban on the export of wheat.

According to the agenda, the ECC will review the situation of wheat stocks in the country.

The meeting will consider supplementary grants for various government departments and ministries.

The prime economic body of the cabinet will be briefed on the situation of prices and inflationary trends in the country.

The ECC meeting will also consider over a summary of financial assistance for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

According to sources, the session will determine per bag price of the imported urea under the agenda.

Moreover, it will consider a summary regarding supply of gas to the villages of Hangu district, sources added.

Comments

comments