Rs150bn allocated for uplift of tribal districts: NA speaker    

SWABI: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser here on Thursday said that a record amount of Rs.150 billion was allocated in budget 2019-20 for the uplift of newly merged tribal districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(KP).

Addressing a ceremony in Swabi, Asad Qaiser said that a special package would also be announced to promote trade and business activities in tribal districts.

On the occasion, the speaker assured the local people that the issue of potable water in Swabi would be addressed on priority basis and added that a new grid station worth Rs.6bn would also be constructed in the area.

Read More: Govt to spend over Rs100bn yearly for tribal districts’ uplift: PM

Earlier on March 18, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that his government had planned to spend more than Rs100 billion annually for the uplift of tribal districts – formerly known as Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

“Our ppl[people] in the tribal area will see unprecedented development as Govt plans to spend over Rs100 billion annually for 10 yrs in tribal districts,” the prime minister had said in a tweet that morning.

“Living up to our commitment. A 3-week consultative process on 10 year Dev[elopement] Plan for former FATA is being initiated, starting from Bajaur.”

Comments

comments