Rs28.5 billion disbursed under Ehsaas programme: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Monday an amount of Rs28.5 billion has been distributed to more than 2.3 million beneficiaries in the first phase of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “The scale of this relief program for the most vulnerable pakistani’s in these most difficult times has no parallel in our history.”

Earlier, on April 12, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said first information reports (FIRs) were registered against 40 people over illegal deductions from the relief amount. She added she came to know that up to Rs1,000 is being deducted in some areas, vowing strict action against those involved in such illegal acts.

Deserving people can avail the Ehsaas programme by sending a message on 8171, she said, explaining that those eligible get response in ten days’ time about the date and cash centre they will be receiving payment from.

