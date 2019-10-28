Rs4 million looted from Bani Gala bank

KARACHI: In a major heist, four robbers looted Rs4 million cash from a private bank in Islamabad’s Bani Gala neighbourhood on Monday.

According to ARY News, the robbers armed with Kalashnikovs entered the bank and held its staff hostage.

They looted Rs4 million cash from the bank’s cash tellers and fled unharmed as the local police didn’t turn up in a timely manner despite being informed.

A bank employee was injured when the suspects resorted to firing while fleeing.

Incidents of street crimes and house robberies are on the rise in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, according to a report.

Lately, a gang of six robbers had suffocated an old woman to death during a house robbery within the limits of New Town police station.

The robbers also mugged foreign and Pakistani currency, gold ornaments, mobile phones, and other valuables after killing the female house owner.

Similarly, another house robbery attempt was made in a house in a heavily guarded F-6 sector of Islamabad.

Comments

comments