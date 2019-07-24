Rs4 million looted in bank heist in Karachi’s Nazimabad

KARACHI: Six robbers looted Rs4 million from a private bank in Karachi’s Nazimabad area on Wednesday.

According to police, three of the robbers entered the bank while the remaining three stood guard outside.

One gunman opened fire as he scurred into the bank to terrorise bank officials and others present there.

The robbers overpowered the security guards, snatching weapons from them. They looted money from the cash counters and made off with Rs4 million.

Upon being informed of the robbery, a police team reached the crime scene and took three security guards into custody. It has launched an investigation into the heist.

Comments

comments