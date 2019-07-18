Rs600mn earmarked to control HIV in Sindh: CM Murad  

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday announced to allocate Rs600mn to control HIV virus in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to a delegation of US organization Gilead Sciences led by its Vice President Clifford Samuel in Karachi today, CM Murad said, “The provincial government has also established endowment fund of one billion rupees for rehabilitation of HIV affected people.”

He said over 32,000 people were screened, out of whom more than 900, including over 700 children, were detected HIV positive.

The chief minister said a new pediatrics treatment center had been established at Children Hospital Larkana and another similar center was being set up at Taluka Heaqquarter hospital Ratodeto.

Earlier on July 8, the federal government had summoned a high-level meeting on July 9 to discuss special measures to stop HIV/AIDS outspread in Sindh.

Sources had told ARY News that the federal government had decided to take international organisations into confidence over emerging cases of HIV AIDS in Ratodero taluka of Sindh province.

Sources privy to the Ministry of Health had said that a high-level meeting was summoned on Tuesday under the chair of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

