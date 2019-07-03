Rs70bn revenue collected by Asset Declaration Scheme: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue on Wednesday announced that Rs70bn revenue was collected through ‘Asset Declaration Scheme’, ARY News reported.

A FBR spokesperson told the journalists that a total 110,000 people had taken benefit from the tax amnesty scheme and added that over 25,000 people were in pipeline.

Last year, 84,000 people had availed the scheme and over Rs 124bn revenue had been collected, said that spokesperson.

It is pertinent to mention here that deadline to declare assets under Assets Declaration Scheme through a presidential ordinance will end today (Wednesday).

Earlier in the day, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi had said that one lac five thousand people had benefited from the scheme.

He had expressed hope that the government would be able to collect tax worth Rs45 billion through the asset declaration scheme, adding that sales tax registration can be done online from now on.

The scheme which was supposed to close on July 1 was extended for three more days with an aim to benefit more people.

