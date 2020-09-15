ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry has released Rs73.71 billion funds for ongoing development projects by the federal government during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The statistics released by the finance minister stated that more than Rs112 billion released for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), whereas, over Rs73.71 billion was released for development projects and Rs13.87 funds for different projects of Ministry of Water Resources.

More than Rs13.48 billion was released for cabinet division, Rs12.93 for Finance Ministry, over Rs21.53 for National Highway Authority (NHA) projects and more than Rs5.61 billion for Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The document stated that over Rs7 billion was dispatched to National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO), Rs3.26 billion for Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Rs2.40 for Ministry for Food Security and Research, more than Rs9.41 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Rs2.70 billion for Poverty Alleviation Division and Rs300 million for the development projects of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA).

