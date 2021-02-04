ISLAMABAD: A ruckus was reported in the ongoing session of the National Assembly (NA) on the second consecutive day, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The opposition staged a protest during the speech of Federal Minister for Power, Petroleum and Natural Resources Omar Ayub Khan. The opposition parties’ members gathered around the rostrum of deputy speaker Qasim Suri and chanted slogans.

The reaction came after Omar Ayub’s remarks allegding previous governments of spreading landmines in power sector and added that the action against those responsible for electricity theft in Sindh was halted.

The opposition parties staged protest and chanted slogans over the remarks of the minister.

Respoinding to the opposition’s protest, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the government will not allow opposition to bulldoze the proceedings of the NA. The opposition is not ready to face criticism.

If, they want to talk, they should also have courtage to listen, he added.

Taking the floor, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said opposition parties are only worried about cases against them. Prime Minister Imran Khan wont give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any one at any cost, and the thieves will be caught, he clarified.

“The head of thieves is sitting in London and 40 thieves are moving here.”

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said that opposition leaders only give new deadlines for resignations to PM Imran but they never act on them. These thieves will not get NRO from the premier, he stated.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that opposition is misleading the people with its bogus stance. In past, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) used to hurl allegations against each other, he added.

The minister said that democracy cannot prevail when lawmakers become corrupt. Government lands are being illegally occupied, he went on to say.

The deputy speaking NA tried to control over the rumpus in the house, but the opposition parties continued to protest.

