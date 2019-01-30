KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly session was marred by ruckus on Wednesday after opposition members accused one of the government members on treasury benches for using a foul word, ARY News reported.

Opposition leader in the House, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, accused Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani of hurling an abuse during the session. The bickering between the two leaders was followed by ruckus in the legislature.

Opposition also started chanting ‘liars’ after Ghani denied having using any foul word to rebuke the opposition member.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged that the PPP leader abused during the ongoing session. While the PPP leader Imtiaz Sheikh alleged that the opposition disturbed the ongoing session of assembly under a plan.

Arif Mustafa Jatoi, leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance said leaders of the house must come out of accusations and focus on the issues concerning general public.

Later speaking to media outside the assembly, Sheikh said the PPP wanted to snatch the opposition’s right to protest. He said the Sindh government will collapse due to its own corruption.

“We receive messages of WhatsApp from their own lawmakers who give us corruption details of their party leaders”, Sheikh alleged.

He threatened that PTI would now take to the streets against the Sindh government led by the PPP.

