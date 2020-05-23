Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will decide on Eid ul Fitr moon: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Saturday said that the Centeral Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will decide the matter of Eid ul Fitr moon sighting in its meeting in Karachi on May 23 (today), ARY News reported.

Religious Affairs minister was responding to the press conference of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry who said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday like the other Muslim countries.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that Sharia believes on Ruet of moon and witness accounts with regard to the sighting of the crescent. “The science and scientific equipment could assist the process of moon sighting,” the minister said.

“A representative of the Ministry of Science and Technology has also made a member of the moon sighting committee this time,” he said.

The people and the government of Pakistan will celebrate Eid ul Fitr according to the decision of the Rue-e-Hilal Committee, religious affairs minister stressed.

In a lighter vein he said, “Fawad Chaudhry is my good friend but he is playing over the moon-sighting issue these days”.

“Only the religious scholars will decide about the eid,” he categorically said.

Science minister Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference in Islamabad said that the Shawwal moon is likely to be sighted today (Saturday).

“Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey and other Muslim countries will celebrate Eid tomorrow and according to the calendar prepared by science ministry, Eid-ul Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday,” he added.

He said that the moon of Shawwal will be visible in Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Pasni and Jiwani, adding that the residents of the following cities can see the moon till 8:14 pm.

He said that the science ministry has sent its recommendations to the federal government and the final decision regarding the Eid-ul-Fitr will be taken by the Prime Minister Office.

Meanwhile, the Ruet e Hilal Committee session being held today to decide about the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

