Ruet e Hilal Committee meets today for Shawwal moon sighting

KARACHI: The Ruet e Hilal Committee session being held on May 23 (today) to decide about sighting of the Shawwal moon, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The meeting in Karachi, will be chaired by the moon sighting body’s chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman today.

Earlier, Ministry of Religious Affairs had asked the Meteorological Office to refrain from moon forecasting.

The ministry has maintained that the right is exclusively ordained for the Ruet e Hilal Committee.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier said that there was slight chance of sighting the moon of Shawwal 1441 AH on the evening of 23rd May i.e. on 29th of Ramazan.

The crescent of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will most likely to be visible on the evening of 24 May. Thus Eidul Fitr most probably will fall on May 25 (Monday).

Eidul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of Science and Technology has developed the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’ and federal officials have said that sighting the new moon is not an issue anymore.

It is to be mentioned here that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Friday announced that the Shawwal moon was not sighted in these countries, hence Eidul Fitr will fall on Sunday (May 24).

