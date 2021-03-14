Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Shaban moon sighting

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Sunday (today) in connection with the sighting of the moon of Shaban, 1442 AH, ARY News reported.

The moon sighting committee’s chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will chair the meeting.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) earlier stated that there is good chance of sighting the new moon of Shaban 1442 AH on the evening of March 14 i.e. 29th of Rajab.

The weather department in its statement said that Shaban, 1442 AH moon born on crossing conjunction point at 15-22 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 13 March, 2021.

The met office said that Shaban crescent will most likely to be sighted on the evening of Sunday March 14.

According to climate record, the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on that evening.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of the moon of Shaban, 1442 AH is expected to be held this evening.

In Islamic lunar calendar Shaban is eighth month of the year.

It is to be mentioned here that the federal government had reconstituted the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on December 30, comprising 19 members with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad as the new chairman.

The federal Ministry of Science and Technology has developed the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’ and federal officials have said that sighting the new moon is not an issue anymore.

