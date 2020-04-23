Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Ramazan moon sighting

KARACHI: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is meeting in Karachi today (Thursday) to decide about sighting of the Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 1441 Hijri moon.

Chairman of the Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will preside over the meeting.

For the first time in the country’s history, an official of the Ministry of Science and Technology has been included in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday, Dr Tariq Masood, Joint Secretary at Ministry of Science & Technology is appointed a member (technical expert) in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee with immediate effect.

Last year on Mary 26, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry while launching a website based on moon-sighting calendar had said that Eid ul Fitr that year would fall on June 05.

He had said the state could not force any person over celebration of religious festivals, it was part of belief.

“We have invited the attention of the religious scholars that the moon could also be sighted with the help of technology”, the minister had said.

