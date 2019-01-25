LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on an application requesting an early hearing of a petition seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The high court bench reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the petitioner.

Advocate A K Dogar had approached the court seeking to de-seat the prime minister.

In his plea, the petitioner accused PM Khan of “working against Pakistan’ sovereignty and the country’s political system.” He alleged that Imran Khan had incited people of civil unrest during former PM Nawaz Sharif’s government.

The petition further said that Khan led his supporters to storm into the Parliament and smashed its gates.

At a previous hearing, Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza, a member of the bench, had said it was a matter of immense importance; “hence a full bench should be constituted to hear the case.”

He sent the case file with his suggestion to the chief justice of Lahore High Court.

Last year, on Oct 18, the Supreme Court had dismissed a review petition, filed by now incarcerated PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, challenging the verdict of a disqualification case against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

