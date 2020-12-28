Rumours about closure of airport denied

DOHA: The administration of Hamad International Airport (HIA), Qatar has denied the rumours about the temporary closure of the airport from December 31 and clarified that the flight operation will be continued as normal for all travellers.

The rumours have been circulating on WhatsApp about the temporary closure of the airport which was denied by the HIA administration via Twitter message.

The HIA tweet read that policies and procedures for entry into Qatar are carefully managed and monitored by the Ministry of Public Health, and any updates are constantly updated on the MoPH website.

#HIAQatar denies the false rumors circulating about the airport being temporarily closed. We confirm that we will continue to operate as normal for all travellers. — Hamad Int’l Airport (@HIAQatar) December 27, 2020

The public has been advised to refer to only the accurate information from official sources and to disregard rumours coming from unidentified sources.

Comments

comments