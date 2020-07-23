Rumpus erupts in NA over Kulbhushan Jadhav issue

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Thursday said that former government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) made a mistake by accepting jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over Indian spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Addressing on the floor of the National Assembly, the minister said that PML-N made a mistake by contesting the Kulbhushan case in the ICJ. “PML-N should tell why they went in ICJ.”

Mazari said those who are criticizing the incumbent government today, should tell what they have done in the past on Kulbhushan’s issue?

Replying to Shireen Mazari, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, the then foreign minister rejected the statement of the minister and said that the PML-N government had fulfilled all the legal formalities.

He alleged that why the PTI government has become facilitator of the Indian spy?

Addressing the House, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is giving National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to Indian spy despite his confession.

After coming into power the PM vowed not to give NRO to anyone, but unfortunately he has given NRO in many matters including, wheat and sugar, Malam Jaba scandal, BRT Peshawar and others.

On July 2, Pakistan had decided to grant third consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav following his refusal to file review petition against his sentence.

