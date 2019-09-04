Rupee rises by 39 paisa against US dollar in interbank market

KARACHI: The rupee rose by 39 paisa against the US dollar in interbank market on Wednesday.

According to forex dealers, the greenback depreciated by 39 paisa to clock in at Rs156.23 from Rs156.62.

Whereas, in open market, the dollar depreciated by 30 paisa to Rs156.50 from Rs156.80.

Yesterday, the rupee stablised against the greenback with the value being maintained at Rs 156.62 against the US dollar.

Forex dealers apprised of the stable trend in today’s dealing and hoped that the stability could be long-lasting.

Comments

comments