Rupee gains three paisa against US dollar in interbank market

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee rose by three paisa against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the rupee appreciated by three paisa to 154.20 against the greenback as compared to yesterday’s closing of 154.25.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday said the foreign direct investment in the country had witnessed a surge of 66 per cent during seven months of the year 2019-20 as compared to the last year.

Taking to Twitter, Hafeez Sheikh said, “Foreign Direct Investment rises 66% to $1.56 billion in July-Jan 2020 as compared to the same period last year. In January 20, net FDI was $223 million, 52% higher than January 19.”

