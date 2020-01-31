Rupee records 20 paisa appreciation against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee registered a 20 paisa appreciation in its value against the US dollar in the open market in early trade on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to foreign currency dealers, the local unit appreciated by 20 paisa to 154.60 against the greenback as compared to yesterday’s closing of 154.80.

A day earlier, the rupee had risen by eight paisa to settle at 154.47 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Read More: SBP reserves jump $184mn to $11.9bn

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a statement on Jan 30 said its net foreign reserves increased by $184 million to $11.9 billion during the week ending January 24.

According to data, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $18,362.7 million on 24th of this month.

Foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $11,915.2 million while those held by commercial banks at $6,447.5 million.

Comments

comments