Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rupee rises 62 paisa against US dollar

Rupee Rise against Dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee appreciated 62 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs153.88 against the greenback, registering appreciation of 62 paisas (0.40%) over the previous close of Rs154.50.

On April 28, the rupee had appreciated to 152.95 against the dollar, hitting a 22-month high.

The rupee has recovered more than Rs15 during the last seven months since it touched an all-time low of Rs168.43 last year in August.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Cryptocurrency Ethereum jumps to record high

Business

Saudi crown prince says kingdom has no plans to introduce income tax

Business

Pakistan secures $370mn debt relief from Japan

ScienceTechnology

‘Digital currency’: A central bank alternative to bitcoin?

[X] Close