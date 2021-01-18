Harry Potter alum Rupert Grint has his eight-month-old daughter to thank for his instant Instagram success, or so he believes!

The 32-year-old actor welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Georgia Groome back in May 2020 and decided to finally join Instagram in Nov. 2020 to share a picture with his baby girl. Following this, Grint quickly gained millions of followers, earning him the distinction of being the fastest to gain one million followers!

Talking about the feat with Entertainment Tonight, Rupert Grint remained humble, saying, “I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit.”

He also shared how the whole experience of being on the micro-blogging is ‘surreal’ and something he never imagined. “I don’t believe it. It’s very, very surreal. I never thought I would [join Instagram]. I always said that I wouldn’t, and then I just thought, ‘It’s been such a crazy [time]. So why not?’ It’s insane,” he said.

Grint’s picture with his little girl, Wednesday, on Instagram currently boasts 3.48 million likes.

