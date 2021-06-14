ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday was assured by his Russian counterpart that Moscow would supply over five million doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The matter was discussed in a telephonic conversation between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and the promotion of cooperation in various fields. FM Qureshi also lauded the Russian Foreign Minister for Pakistan’s assistance in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

“Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Russia. We are committed to promoting bilateral cooperation with Russia in multilateral fields,” Foreign Office quoted FM Qureshi as saying.

The foreign minister also welcomed the lifting of the ban on rice imports from Pakistan by Russia. The two foreign ministers agreed to make joint efforts to increase the volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Russia.

Read More: First shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine reaches Pakistan

Back in April this year it was learnt that Pakistan is expected to start the local production of the Sputnik V vaccine in collaboration with Russia in the coming months.

This announcement was made by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during a joint press conference alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking on the occasion, the Russian foreign minister said his government had provided 50,000 doses to Pakistan and intended to provide more than 150,000 doses in the coming months.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had granted approval to the Russian vaccine for Covid-19, for emergency use in February.

Sputnik V could be administered to a person of 18 and above it. The vaccine requires to store at minus-18 Celsius temperature, according to the sources at DRAP.

