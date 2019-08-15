Russia willing to mediate on Kashmir dispute: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Another success on the diplomatic front for Pakistan as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi affirmed that Russia is willing to play a role of mediator over the Kashmir dispute.

Moscow is fully aware of the situation in occupied Kashmir, therefore, it decided not to object the holding of a meeting on Kashmir issue at the United Nations Security Council, said the minister on Thursday.

On Wednesday, FM Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and briefed him on the current situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Russian foreign ministry in a statement emphasised that, “There is no alternative to resolve differences between Pakistan and India accept bilaterally through political and diplomatic means.”

According to diplomatic sources, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency session in New York on Friday (tomorrow) to discuss Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Radio Pakistan reported that the UN Security Council will discuss the Kashmir dispute under agenda item Pakistan-India question.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had written to the to the president of the Security Council, requesting to convene a meeting on Kashmir dispute.

