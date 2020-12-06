Russia offers Pakistan its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD: With countries world over scrambling to buy coronavirus vaccines that have been found to be effective at preventing the infection, Russia has offered to supply its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan.

Although the shot has not finished its final trials, the country started distributing vaccinations Saturday last.

Also Read: Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Sources told ARY News that Russia has offered to sell its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received a letter to this effect along with data on the vaccine’s clinical research and trials from the Russian Embassy in Islamabad.

They said the ministry has apprised the National Health Services (NHS) on the vaccine on offer.

Also Read: Russia rolls out Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to most exposed groups

According to a clinical report that seeks to compare the vaccine candidate with other potential Covid-19 vaccines, Sputnik developed in Russia is 9per cent effective and cheaper than other vaccines.

Besides, the report said the Russian vaccine doesn’t need onerous storage requirements like the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that needs to be kept at -70C (-94F) and only lasts five days in a regular fridge.

Read: Russia says Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine to cost under $20

It said Russia’s Direct Investment Fund bankrolled the development of the vaccine that is now being administered to Russian troops. The vaccine was registered in August 2020 with its limited use starting in November.

Comments

comments