Russia warns Disney against distributing short film featuring gay character

On Friday, Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor warned Walt Disney Co against distributing content it said was harmful to children in Russia with its release of a short film, Out, which features a gay main character.

Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Disney noting that it was against Russian law to distribute information which “denies family values and promotes non-traditional sexual relationships” to children.

Out was released on Disney+ in the United States last year.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Same-sex relationships are legal in Russia, but a 2013 law bans disseminating “propaganda on nontraditional sexual relations” among young Russians. Human rights groups have condemned the legislation, saying it has helped increase social hostility towards homosexuality.

On Monday, a Russian prosecutor called for Dolce & Gabbana Instagram advertisements showing same-sex couples kissing to be banned in the country.

