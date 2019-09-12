Russian bank expresses interest in making heavy investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Russian ExpoBank Director Igor Vladimirovich Kim on Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and expressed his interest in making heavy investment in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

According to the details, matters of mutual interest, economic reforms, trade policies, special economic zones and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, PM Imran welcomed ExpoBank’s decision of making heavy investment in the country and apprised the director about business friendly environment, ease of doing business, improved security situation and vast business opportunities in Pakistan.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro and other were present in the meeting.

Read More: Russian tech firm expresses interest to invest in Pakistan

Earlier on September 12, a Russian Technology firm had expressed interest to invest in electric vehicle industry of Pakistan with the latest technology called Nano Tubes.

According to a statement issued by the Press Information Department (PID), a delegation of Russian private company, led by Mr. Igor Kim, had called on Federal Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

While talking to the minister, Mr. Igor Kim had said that Nano Tube Technology was being used in all sorts of materials with scores of objectives from reinforcement to enhancing conductivity.

Comments

comments