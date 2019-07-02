Russian commander lauds Pak Army’s sacrifices in war against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: Russian Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General Oleg Salyukov on Tuesday met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ Rawalpindi, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, General Oleg Salyukov lauded the sacrifices of Pakistan Army in a war against terrorism.

Matters of bilateral interests, bilateral cooperation, regional situation and other issues came under discussion in the meeting, read the statement.

On the occasion, COAS Bajwa said that the military ties between Pakistan and Russia will produce peace in the region.

‘Pakistan believes on bilateral cooperation and better relations,” said COAS Bajwa.

Soon after his arrival at GHQ today, the Russian commander visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada and laid a floral wreath.

Earlier in the day, Security Secretary-General for National Defence and Security of France Mrs Claire Landais called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation and overall regional security situation were discussed.

Both sides highlighted the need to increase military level interactions between the two countries to bolster defence ties.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the role of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism in the country and for maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

