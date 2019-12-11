Russian trade minister along with delegation arrives in Foreign Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Russian trade minister Denis Manturov along with his delegation arrived in Foreign Ministry for holding a meeting with Pakistani officials, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Russian delegation led by trade minister Denis Manturov was welcomed by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar upon its arrival.

Pakistan and Russia will hold the sixth meeting of Inter-Governmental Commission at the Foreign Office in Islamabad today, Radio Pakistan reported.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar will lead the Pakistani delegation in the meeting.

The officials from both sides will hold discussions for cooperation in different sectors including energy, industries, science and technology besides consulting ways and means to enhance trade and economic ties.

In September, Russian ExpoBank Director Igor Vladimirovich Kim had expressed his interest in making heavy investment in Pakistan during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interest, economic reforms, trade policies, special economic zones and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, PM Imran had welcomed ExpoBank’s decision of making heavy investment in the country and apprised the director about the business-friendly environment, ease of doing business, improved security situation and vast business opportunities in Pakistan.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Federal Minister for Privatisation Muhammad Mian Soomro and others were present in the meeting.

