LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau on Monday revealed that more than Rs460 million were deposited into the bank accounts of former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique since the last eight years, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the anti-graft watchdog released a report on Rafique brothers pertaining to the Paragon Housing Scheme scam.

The report pointed out that Rs2.096 billion were released in the name of Paragon City directors Khawaja Salman Rafique and the son of Nadeem Zia.

It further relays that over 500 transactions were carried out between 2010-2018. The Defence Housing Authority (DHA) bank account of Rafique received over Rs130 million and more than Rs700 million were transferred into his other account.

“Three more accounts of Rafique received an amount of over Rs700 million,” states the report “Executive builders deposited Rs230 million into his bank accounts as well.”

Khawaja brothers are currently under the custody of NAB. The duo were arrested on Dec 11 for their alleged involvement in Paragon Housing Society scam.

The anti-graft watchdog had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against the fraud committed by the housing society.

