Bilal Abbas more passionate than other actors of the industry: Saba Qamar

“I have worked with a number of great actors, they all were good but I found none as passionate as Bilal (Abbas), “Cheekh” actress Saba Qamar told ARY Digital in an interview.

Saba Qamar, who attended ARY Digital’s morning show “Good Morning Pakistan” on Friday said that she found her “Cheekh” co-actor Bilal Abbas more passionate about his work than other actors.

“He (Bilal Abbas) is good looking but is also a very good actor, I found him more focused and passionate than other actors,” said Saba Qamar.

As the show host Nida Yasir asked Abbas why he agreed to play a negative role in the long-awaited play, it was Saba Qamar who remarked that “such actors (who decline negative roles) are just heroes not actors”.

The actress also revealed that that she has worked really hard to play the character of an outspoken and brave girl that she is playing in her long awaited drama “Cheekh” and is waiting anxiously for the first episode (to be aired today, Jan 5) of the play.

When asked why she is giving back to back hits on TV despite working in a small number of plays, Saba said that she chooses her projects wisely and doesn’t fall for monotonous characters or characters with no substance.

“If I can connect with a character, I do it and If I don’t, I opt out,” said Saba Qamar.

The drama, which has Saba Qamar, Bilal Abbas, Aijaz Aslam and Maira Khan in pivotal roles, focuses on choosing between family and justice.

It will start from Saturday, January 5, (today) at 8:00 PM, only on ARY Digital.

