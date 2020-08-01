Web Analytics
‘Qubool Hai’: Fans confused by Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed’s Instagram posts

Saba Qamar Bilal Saeed music video Qubool Hai viral photo

The picture posted by ‘Cheekh’ actress Saba Qamar and singer-songwriter Bilal Saeed with the same caption ‘Qubool hai’ on Instagram accounts has mystified their fans on social media.

Saba Qamar posted a photo on her Instagram while holding hands of Bilal Saeed in front of a mosque in a traditional outfit.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Qubool hai @bilalsaeed_music

A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman) on

 

The picture went viral after being shared on Instagram as fans started wondering if they have tied the knots and the post flooded with the congratulatory comments.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Qubool hai @sabaqamarzaman

A post shared by Bilal Saeed (@bilalsaeed_music) on

 

Later, the actress made it clear, saying, “We’ve a new director in town! A little surprise for all of you coming very soon. Directed by @sabaqamarzaman.”

The picture turned out to be from their forthcoming music video where Saba Qamar will be working as a director.

