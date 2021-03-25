Saba Qamar confirms that she is ready to tie the knot

Saba Qamar has found the man of her dreams and is ready to tie the knot, the Cheekh star confirmed in a statement to a local publication.

Saba’s confession comes after she stirred the pot and set rumors mills ablaze with an Instagram comment earlier this week. The 36-year-old had shared sizzling photos from a beach-side photo shoot with the caption, “If it’s meant to be, it will be.”

One Azeem Khan left a comment asking, “Let’s get married? This year.” While the comment seemed like harmless fun by a fan at first, Saba’s response had fans reeling: “Qubool hai,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman)

A local publication has since settled the rumors, quoting Saba herself as saying, “Yes, I have found the person I’d like to settle down with. If everything goes well, I will be tying the knot very soon.”

Saba Qamar, who has long been a vocal advocate against marriage, also shared that she had, indeed, found “someone who I got along with and was able to convince me otherwise.” And yes, that someone is the same Azeem Khan who asked for her hand in marriage in an Instagram comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azeem Khan (@axeemkhan)

According to the publication, Khan is an Australian-Pakistani entrepreneur who is based in Sydney right now.

“I know it’s a little sudden and premature right now but all I want my fans and followers to do is pray for my better life and wellbeing,” urged Saba Qamar.

