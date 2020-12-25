Sad news for ‘The Haunting of Hill House’, ‘Bly Manor’ fans

The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor fans are in for some sad news this holiday season; creator Mike Flanagan has indefinitely ruled out any future chapter, reported Deadline.

Flanagan’s Haunting… franchise has been a fan favorite on Netflix, but according to the creator, the focus is on other things right now. Replying to a fan’s question about the series on Twitter, Flanagan tweeted, “At the moment there are no plans for more chapters.”

“Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other Intrepid [Pictures] projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know,” he added.

At the moment there are no plans for more chapters. Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other @intrepid projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know! https://t.co/WkkSwsnFlm — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 23, 2020

The anthology series, produced by Amblin Television and Paramount Television, was based on different books. The Haunting Of Hill House was loosely based on the Shirley Jackson book of the same name, while The Haunting Of Bly Manor was an adaptation of Henry James’ The Turn Of The Screw.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, and Victoria Pedretti starred in both series’, playing different characters.

Comments

comments