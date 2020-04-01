Saddar tops as 230 coronavirus cases reported in Karachi

KARACHI: Overall 230 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karachi with most cases reported from Saddar locality of the city, shows a Sindh health department report obtained by ARY NEWS.

According to area-wise count of the cases, 64 virus cases have reported from Saddar, followed by 58 from Gulshan-e-Iqbal area of the city.

Nazimabad locality reported 35 confirmed cases other than 17 cases from Gulberg, 15 from Jamshed Town and 10 from Malir area.

Site Area, Gadap, Korangi and Landhi areas have reported two virus cases each.

The department’s data shows that men were mostly affected from the virus as they comprise 64.18 percent patients affected from it while the remaining 35.82 percent were women patients.

Giving a district wise breakdown of the cases, the report showed that the district East topped in the cases with reporting 14 percent cases followed by 13 and 11 percent cases respectively in district Central and South.

District West and Malir reported two percent cases each while the Korangi district reported least one percent cases.

According to the health department, no case was reported from the city during the last 12 hours.

Meanwhile, amid rising tally of the virus in the city, the Sindh government on Tuesday inaugurated first drive-through coronavirus testing facility in the city.

The drive-through testing facility has been established in Jahangir Kothari Parade area of Clifton.

Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has inaugurated the facility in district South during his visit alongside secretary local bodies and deputy commissioner South.

Briefing regarding the project, the minister said that any person could undergo test at the facility while remaining seated inside his vehicle.

“People willing to undergo tests should contact helpline of DC South for taking an appointment, from where they will be provided with timings for the test and a code,” he said while divulging the procedure.

