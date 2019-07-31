Sadiq Sanjrani confident of getting through Senate showdown

ISLAMABAD: As voting for the opposition’s no-trust motion against him is scheduled to take place in the Senate session tomorrow (Thursday), Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani reiterated on Wednesday he will not step down from his office.

The chairman of the upper house of parliament said in a statement that he would resolutely face the opposition’s motion to oust him.

“We will rout the opposition’s no-confidence motion,” said Sanjrani who enjoys the backing of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties.

He slammed the opposition parties over rumours of his stepping down from the office.

Earlier today, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted a luncheon for senators of opposition parties ahead of Thursday’s voting for the no-trust motion.

Opposition meeting hosted by Chairmam PPP @BBhuttoZardari in the Senate banquet hall today. Full house again. pic.twitter.com/YewkoyP3ud — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 31, 2019

Former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani briefed the opposition members about the process of voting after Bilawal Bhutto’s preliminary words of welcome. Raja Zafarul Haq and Hasil Bizenjo also addressed the event.

Earlier, on July 9, the opposition parties had submitted a resolution against Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house of parliament with signatures of 38 opposition members.

