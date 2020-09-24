Saeed Ghani directs educational institutions to ensure implementation on SOPs

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday paid surprise visits to various schools and colleges in the district east of the metropolis to review implementation on the health-related guidelines to contain coronavirus.

The minister reviewed the arrangements at the educational institutions and directed to ensure social distancing and implementation on the SOPs.

Talking to newsmen, Saeed Ghani urged the educational institutions to complete their arrangements before September 28 and added to call students in two shifts, if the number of the students is high.

Vowing not to comprise on the health of the students, the Sindh minister said strict action would be taken against the educational institutions if the designed SOPs were neglected.

Saeed Ghani also said that show-cause notices would be served to the ghost teachers.

On Wednesday, Secondary schools in Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir reopened as students from classes six to eight returned to their schools after nearly six months.

In Sindh, however, classes for graders six to eight will start from September 28.

