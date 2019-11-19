Saeed Ghani says JUI-F’s ‘Plan B’ creating nuisance for masses

KARACHI: Sindh’s Information Minister Saeed Ghani has said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s (JUI-F) sit-in under its ‘Plan B’, creating nuisance for masses, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“JUI-F has not taken PPP on board regarding its Plan B or C”, Saeed Ghani said in his statement.

He hoped that Maulana will reconsider his call of Plan B.

Last week, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had lamented the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader for keeping “Plan B, C and Q” to itself.

Speaking to media, he had said the PPP fulfilled its promises with regard to the JUI-F march yet the Maulana and the opposition’s Rehbar Committee kept his party unaware of their discussions with PML-Q leaders.

He maintained PPP leaders were with the JUI-F when it began its march from Karachi but Maulana Fazl is in touch with the PML-Q these days.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl initiated its Plan B of the protest with sit-ins at various key points across the country on November 14.

